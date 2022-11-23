Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Trading Up 2.5%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 84,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 212,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

