GMX (GMX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $329.26 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. GMX has a total market cap of $329.26 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for about $41.20 or 0.00251828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

