GMX (GMX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.74 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. GMX has a total market capitalization of $360.29 million and $21.74 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for $45.09 or 0.00269639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

