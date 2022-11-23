GMX Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for $41.87 or 0.00254132 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $334.60 million and $18.30 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

