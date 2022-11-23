Gold Royalty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 443,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,229. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GROY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

About Gold Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

