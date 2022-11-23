Gold Royalty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Gold Royalty Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 443,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,229. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GROY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Royalty (GROY)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.