Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.98

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Gores Technology Partners II Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 1,224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,584,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 3,313,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,736,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,515 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,226,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,772,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

