Governance OHM Price Hits $2,186.57 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,186.57 or 0.13363491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $474,036.28 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002575 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.06 or 0.08658607 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00469021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,706.77 or 0.28759632 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
