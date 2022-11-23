Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 7.8%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96. 836,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,761,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.