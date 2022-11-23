Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 16,700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.75. The stock had a trading volume of 641,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

