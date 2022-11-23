Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 8,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

