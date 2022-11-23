Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 835,242 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,242 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 105,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,855,320. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.