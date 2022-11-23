Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 119,705 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of Lyft worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lyft by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 32,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lyft by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 890.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 191,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.59.

Lyft stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 81,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,703,952. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

