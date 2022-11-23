Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

