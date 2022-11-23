Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. 2,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

