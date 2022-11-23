Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.70

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GPE opened at GBX 534 ($6.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 814.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($8.84).
In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($247,498.05). Insiders have purchased a total of 94 shares of company stock worth $45,143 over the last 90 days.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
