Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. 6,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,046,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 146,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $3,975,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

