Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $464.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $526.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

