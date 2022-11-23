Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $67,051,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 94.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5,480.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $447.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

