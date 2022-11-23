Greenleaf Trust Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $693.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

