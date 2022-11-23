Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

