Greenleaf Trust Purchases 276 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

NYSE:CMI opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

