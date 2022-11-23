Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

