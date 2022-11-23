Greenleaf Trust Sells 107 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 653,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

