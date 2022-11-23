Greenleaf Trust Sells 139 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 219.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Up 1.4 %

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

