Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,929 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.