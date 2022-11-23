Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Buys 2,400 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,710.89).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu acquired 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,712.43).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 165.10 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £893.67 million and a P/E ratio of 402.68. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 126.25 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.11.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

