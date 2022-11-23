Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $613,828.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,461.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00477948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00118148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00818886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00698165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00241027 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

