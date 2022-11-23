Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

