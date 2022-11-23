GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,333 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 6.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $398,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. 127,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

