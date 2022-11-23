GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $117.11. 20,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

