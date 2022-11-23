Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 9,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,401. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

