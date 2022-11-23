Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $14.08 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after buying an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 83.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.