Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $7.52 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

PFE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 204,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

