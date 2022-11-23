Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 10,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,205. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 77.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

