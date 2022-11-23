Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

RY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 49,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

