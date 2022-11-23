Guardian Capital LP Buys 2,185 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

