Guardian Capital LP Has $43.27 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859,702 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $43,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,205. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 77.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

