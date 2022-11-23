Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,766 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BHP Group Company Profile

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 80,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,057. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.