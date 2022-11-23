Guardian Capital LP Sells 12,227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average is $284.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

