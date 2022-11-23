Guardian Capital LP Sells 973,049 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 973,049 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $116,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 184.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,308,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 115,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

