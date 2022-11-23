Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up 3.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Guidewire Software worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

