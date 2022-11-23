Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

