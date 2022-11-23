Harbor Spring Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,303. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $297.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

