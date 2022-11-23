HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vyant Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Vyant Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vyant Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of VYNT opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 4,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 77.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vyant Bio by 405,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 202,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.