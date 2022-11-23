H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

