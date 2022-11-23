Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.68

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and traded as high as $135.21. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $134.63, with a volume of 7,988,622 shares trading hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 482,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,064,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.