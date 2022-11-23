Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.56% of Health Catalyst worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 870.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 51.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $513.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

