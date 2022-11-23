Hedera Price Tops $0.0472 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $914.78 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00059108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023181 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

