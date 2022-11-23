Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 4,450 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after buying an additional 815,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,631,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 342,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.