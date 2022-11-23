Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
LON HDIV opened at GBX 69 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.47. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 56.26 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 85.20 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £125.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.