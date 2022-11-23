Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

LON HDIV opened at GBX 69 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.47. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 56.26 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 85.20 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £125.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

